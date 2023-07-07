Combination of intense exercise and lack of sleep linked to cognitive decline, study finds

A new study found intense exercise combined with a lack of sleep can be linked to cognitive decline.

We all know that exercising is important to keep your body healthy, but without adequate sleep, you might not be seeing all the benefits, according to a new study.

British researchers looked at people's exercise habits and the amount of sleep they got on average over a decade.

They found that those who did high-intensity workouts but slept less than six hours a night had faster overall cognitive decline than short-sleepers who exercised infrequently.

In general, people who had higher levels of physical activity and slept between six and eight hours per night had better cognitive function as they aged.

Researchers say this shows that regular exercise might not always be sufficient to counter the long-term effects of lack of sleep and that the two go hand in hand for better health.

If you're looking to increase your sleep, keep your bedroom cool and dark, avoid caffeine in the afternoon, and try to stick to a sleep schedule.

The study was published Wednesday in the Lancet Healthy Longevity Journal.