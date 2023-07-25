Lake Catherine, IL search: Body recovered in search for missing Mount Prospect man in north suburbs

Search crews are looking for a Mount Prospect man who jumped into Lake Catherine Saturday in unincorporated Antioch, Lake Co. officials said.

Man, 52, was on boat with adult son when he jumped in for swim

UNINCORPORATED ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was recovered Monday afternoon in the search for a man who apparently jumped into Lake Catherine Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Antioch.

Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit deputies were dispatched to the lake at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who jumped into the water and did not resurface.

According to police, the man was on a pontoon boat that was being operated by his adult son.

He briefly resurfaced but then fell below the water surface, and he was not seen again, police said.

Sheriff's marine unit boats and area fire department boats had been searching the lake with sonar.

The water in the area of the search was about 30-feet deep, according to police.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said a body was recovered, and based on "personal identifiable information," it's believed to be that of the missing man.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy.

His identity was not immediately made public.

