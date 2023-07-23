Search resumes for missing man on Lake Catherine in unincorporated Antioch: Lake Co. officials

Man, 52, was on boat with adult son when he jumped in for swim

UNINCORPORATED ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Search crews are looking for a man who apparently jumped into Lake Catherine Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Antioch

Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit deputies were dispatched to the lake at around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who jumped into the water and did not resurface.

According to police, the man was on a pontoon boat that was being operated by his adult son.

He briefly resurfaced but then fell below the water surface and he was not seen again, police said.

Sheriff's marine unit boats and area fire department boats have bene searching the lake with sonar.

The water in the area of the search is about 30 feet deep, according to police.