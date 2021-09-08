Active shooter report at St. John, Indiana school sparks massive police response; no one hurt

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- A report of an active shooter at a St. John, Indiana high school sparked a lockdown and massive police response Wednesday morning.St. John police said there was an initial call about 9:30 a.m. of an active shooter at Lake Central High School, but once officers responded, it appeared that no one was hurt.Superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco said two suspects are in custody and no shots were fired, according to a tweet posted on the school's student-run news outlet's account.One parent said she was able to text her daughter, who was hiding inside the school at the time. The mother said students were not allowed to talk on the phone because they were instructed to be silent.She said she rushed to the school when she heard the news."I grabbed the first pair of shoes I could, my keys, and I was here," she said. "I know that they're on lockdown, and I couldn't physically be with her right away, but I wanted to be here the minute that she comes out."She said a lot of parents were waiting near the school.Police remained on the campus after 11 a.m., continuing to investigate.Dozens of police vehicles responded to the school, and students and staff could be seen filing out of the building and standing throughout the campus.A news conference is expected Wednesday afternoon.U.S. 41, or Wicker Avenue, will remain closed between 77th and 85th in St. John while police continue to investigate. This is expected to take a few hours, police said.