Indiana Department of Health reports state's 1st measles case in 5 years in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Health Department has confirmed the state's first case of measles in five years.

A Lake County resident has measles, but the risk to the public is low, the IDOH said. This is the first case in Indiana since 2019.

The IDOH said more than 93% of people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to measles, and more than 97% will be protected after receiving a second dose. Two doses of the vaccine are needed to be fully protected.

Individuals are encouraged to check with their healthcare providers to ensure vaccinations are up to date. Individuals born before 1957 are presumed to be immune to measles.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12 to 15 months old, and again at 4 to 6 years old old before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.

Three Northwest Indiana vaccination clinics are offering free MMR vaccination for people older than 1 year who would like to get vaccinated on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST:

Gary Health Department, at 1145 W. Fifth Ave. in Gary

East Chicago Health Department at 100 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago

Jean Shepard Community Center at 3031 J. F. Mahoney Drive in Hammond

