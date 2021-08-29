Lake County supports veterans' mental health with march for suicide awareness Sept. 1

Lake County Veteran and Family Services will host the online fundraiser from September 1 through 22. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the fundraiser will be held virtually.
There are 22 veteran suicides a day. The march and fundraiser hopes to help spread information about metal health programs available to help families.
It costs at least $22 to participate, a number that represents that alarming suicide rate, and donations are accepted year round, sign up for the march and fundraiser here.