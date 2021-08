Lake County supports veterans' mental health with march for suicide awareness Sept. 1

If you or your loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day in English or Spanish by calling 1-800-273-8255.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The 5th Annual Ruck Mark of Lake County is back to raise awareness and money for veterans and their families.Lake County Veteran and Family Services will host the online fundraiser from September 1 through 22. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the fundraiser will be held virtually.There are 22 veteran suicides a day. The march and fundraiser hopes to help spread information about metal health programs available to help families.It costs at least $22 to participate, a number that represents that alarming suicide rate, and donations are accepted year round, sign up for the march and fundraiser here