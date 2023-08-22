Lake Forest children's coach facing child porn charges: Lake County officials

Lake Forest baseball and basketball coach Jarrett Malec of Round Lake is facing child pornography charges, Lake County officials said.

Prosecutors said Jarrett Malec, 25, of Round Lake had nearly 700 child pornography files.

Malec was a baseball and basketball coach for kids 12 or younger.

A Lake County assistant state's attorney said Malec also admitted he may have had a picture of an underage child on his Dropbox account and downloaded explicit photos and videos of children through Reddit.

Malec's lawyer said he is undergoing mental health treatment.

His bond was set at $500,000, and he was released from Lake County Jail after posting bail.

He's next due in court Sept. 21.