Coronavirus Wisconsin: Lake Geneva beaches brace for Memorial Day weekend tourists

LAKE GENEVA, Wisc. (WLS) -- A tourist hot spot, thousands typically flock to Lake Geneva in Wisconsin for the Memorial Day weekend.

But this year, the city is balancing the COVID-19 pandemic and its progress in reopening.

Beachgoers will be faced with signs at all entry and exit ways that prioritize social distancing and sanitation.

Normally Riviera Beach can accommodate for more than 700 people.

This week, city council approved limiting the sands to only 300 people at any one time.

"Whether I have reservations or not, I have a job," said Lake Geneva Harbormaster Linda Frame. "To make sure the staff is safe and to make sure the public's safe"
