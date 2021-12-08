Ice Castles Wisconsin: Construction begins for Lake Geneva winter attraction

winter wonderland

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- Construction has begun at the Lake Geneva Ice Castles.

This week, ice artisans began growing and harvesting icicles to create the frozen attraction that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Geneva National Resort and Club each winter.

Each day, ice artisans will harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles to build the acre-sized ice attraction.

This year, horse-drawn sleigh rides down an illuminated winter path will also be available to attendees.

The Utah-based company behind the attraction anticipates the Wisconsin location will open in mid-to-late January, weather permitting. But before the fairy tale experience can open to the public, a team of artisans will spend thousands of hours working out in below-freezing temperatures - dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles.

The life-size frozen playground includes ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice create an enchanting glow throughout the experience.

The castle in Lake Geneva is one of five Ice Castle locations in the United States. Other locations include Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Visit www.icecastles.com for more information.
