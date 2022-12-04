Winter Lawndale-land celebration to spread holiday cheer across West Side

A Light Up Lawndale event in Chicago is set to spread holiday cheer across the city's West Side ahead of Christmas 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People will come together to spread holiday cheer on the city's West Side!

Winter Lawndale-land is a celebration to help change the narrative about Chicago's Lawndale community.

Princess Shaw, executive director of Light Up Lawndale, joined ABC7 to talk more about the event.

Shaw talked about how the initiative started, how the tradition is kept up and how it has grown over the past couple years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.