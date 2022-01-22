winter wonderland

Wisconsin Ice Castles: Lake Geneva winter attraction opens

Winter wonderland brings thousands to Geneva National Resort annually
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- The popular "Ice Castles" display opened Saturday in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Construction of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles began last month as ice artisans began growing and harvesting icicles to create the frozen attraction that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Geneva National Resort and Club each winter.

Each day, ice artisans harvested and hand-placed up to 10,000 icicles to build the acre-sized ice attraction.

The life-size frozen playground includes ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice create an enchanting glow throughout the experience.

This year, horse-drawn sleigh rides down an illuminated winter path will also be available to attendees.

Tickets are on sale but are limited because a lot of time slots are sold out.

SEE ALSO | Cars sink through ice at Lake Geneva Winterfest
The castle in Lake Geneva is one of five Ice Castle locations in the United States. Other locations include Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Visit www.icecastles.com for more information.
