Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor identified as missing teen: medical examiner

Tedeski was swept out into Lake Michigan on Aug. 3 near Diversey Harbor.
The teen was swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared and never resurfaced, police say.
After hours of searching for the missing boy, officials switched to a recovery mission, presuming he had drowned.
Tedeski's body was found on Friday.
