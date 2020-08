Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor identified as missing teen: medical examiner

EMBED >More News Videos A recovery mission resumed Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body that washed up on shore near Belmont Harbor as 15-year-old Patrick Tedeski of Chicago.Tedeski was swept out into Lake Michigan on Aug. 3 near Diversey Harbor.The teen was swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared and never resurfaced, police say.After hours of searching for the missing boy, officials switched to a recovery mission, presuming he had drowned.Tedeski's body was found on Friday.