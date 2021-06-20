Lake Michigan drownings leave 2 dead, 1 critical over Father's Day weekend

The 9-year-old girl was pulled from Zoo Beach in Racine, Wisconsin around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Around the same time, rescue crews also found 17-year-old boy about 200 yards from the shore at North Beach in Racine. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, according to GLSRP.
Michigan City, Indiana emergency crews were call out to Washington Park Beach around 9 p.m. after three family members, including a juvenile girl, were hit by a big wave and pulled into deeper water.
Nearby good Samaritans were able to rescue two of the swimmers, but the young girl never resurfaced, officials said. The body of the missing swimmer was located by the Michigan City Fire Department Divers about an hour later. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
So far this year, there have been more than 30 drownings in the Great Lakes, according to the GLSRP, with 13 of those in Lake Michigan. In 2020 , there were 108 total drownings in the Great Lakes, with 56 of those in Lake Michigan, making it the deadliest year on record, according to GLSRP data.
Four Lake Michigan Water Safety Tips experts want you to know:
-Always swim near a lifeguard
-Swim during lifeguarded hours
-Know the signs of drowning
-Know the Flip, Float and Follow drowning survival strategy.
