EMBED >More News Videos "Didn't catch any fish, ran out of propane early and got stranded on the ice," one fisherman said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was rescued from the icy waters of Lake Michigan in Chicago near Navy Pier Monday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.Chopper 7 was over the scene as a rescuer put a life ring around the woman and pulled her to safety on board a Chicago police boat.Fire officials said the woman's condition has stabilized. It's not yet clear how she ended up in the water.The air temperature in Chicago Monday afternoon was around 11 degrees.