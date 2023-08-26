4 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach: Chicago Fire Department

Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach amid a Beach Hazard Statement, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

It happened near North Avenue Beach in the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

CFD said no one was injured.

There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect, with waves reaching 4 to 8 feet high.

