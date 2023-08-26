WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 26, 2023 10:38PM
4 rescued from Lake Michigan on North Side: CFD
EMBED <>More Videos

Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach amid a Beach Hazard Statement, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

It happened near North Avenue Beach in the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police monitor as hundreds show up at Montrose Harbor despite Friday Swim Club cancellation

CFD said no one was injured.

There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect, with waves reaching 4 to 8 feet high.

READ MORE | 2 critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at separate Chicago beaches

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW