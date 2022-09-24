Woman killed, 4 hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago police say

A car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive left a woman killed and 4 hurt in East Hyde Park, impacting Chicago traffic, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash on the city's South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The crash, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte, happened in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 53rd Street at about 1:15 a.m., police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota Corolla, to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Four other people were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes are closed.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating the cause of the crash. Police did not provide further information about the crash.