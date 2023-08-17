The FBI is searching for three suspects behind an armored vehicle robbery in Lansing, Ill, near the Chase ATM on Torrence Avenue.

FBI searching for 3 men who robbed armored car at gunpoint in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for three suspects behind an armored vehicle robbery in the south suburbs Wednesday.

The agency said just before 11 a.m., three men approached a person at the Chase Bank ATM on Torrence Avenue. The men were armed with guns and demanded money from the person.

The first suspect is describe as a thin man wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white sneakers and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a thin man wearing black pants, a green hoodie, a backpack, gloves, and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a thin man wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, back gloves, a black mask and sneakers.

No further description was available. The FBI also released surveillance images of the suspects approaching the person at the ATM.

No injuries were reported. All three suspects are still at large. Anyone with information can report tips, including anonymously, at 312-421-6700.