serial killer

Larry Eyler victim William Joseph Lewis ID'd nearly 40 years after remains found in Jasper Co., Ind.

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Larry Eyler victim from Jasper Co. ID'd 38 years after remains found

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Nearly 40 years after he died, a 19-year-old found in Jasper County, Indiana has been identified as a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler.

The remains of William Joseph Lewis of Peru, Ind., were found in a field by a hunter in October 1983 near Rensselaer, but they were not positively identified until recently. A forensics company in Massachusetts helped confirm they were Lewis's with the help of sophisticated DNA matching that linked him to his family.

READ MORE: Chicago man ID'd through genetic genealogy nearly 40 years after 4 human remains discovered in shallow IN grave

Lewis's family never knew if he was alive, but never gave up hope.

"My grandmother never did til the day she died," said Joshua Shuck, nephew. "She never accepted anything, 'til the day she died she was like 'He's still out there.'"

She died in 2020, never learning the truth.

Known as the "Jasper County John Doe," Lewis's body was found along with the remains of 20 other young men or boys.

Known as the "interstate Killer," Eyler murdered more than 20 young men in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He confessed to his attorney that he had killed Lewis, though he didn't know his name, and said he had picked him up on US 41 near Vincennes when Lewis was hitchhiking in November 1982.

"This is somebody's kid and somebody has to take him home," said Jasper County Coroner Andy Boersma, who was committed to identifying the remains.

Eyler died in prison in 1994.

Shuck was born after his uncle went missing. He said the news came out of nowhere for the family.

"It's a nice feeling to finally figure out what happened to him," Shuck said.

The unidentified remains were buried years ago in a cemetery by the county. Now that they've been identified, Lewis's family is planning on a proper burial and service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaserial killercold case
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SERIAL KILLER
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Woman details surviving attack by serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells
Suspected serial killer arrested for series of 'random' slayings
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News