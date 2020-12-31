Coronavirus

Las Vegas hotels putting new closures in place as pandemic surge continues into 2021

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS -- Make sure to check hotel availability before you visit Las Vegas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several hotels on the strip have restrictions and closures.

The Mirage just announced it will only take reservations for Thursday through Sunday stays, beginning Jan. 4 and into February.

Unlike a midweek hotel closure that took effect after Thanksgiving, this closure will encompass the entire hotel - including restaurants, the casino, spa, and signature volcano attraction.

Several hotels on the Strip have similar restrictions in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhotelcoronaviruslas vegasu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA doctor explains spread of new COVID-19 variant
IL county that includes Capitol plans to reopen indoor dining, defying gov
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
New COVID-19 variant may be already in Illinois, experts say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Another winter storm expected Friday
CPS promises changes to 30 schools named after slaveholders
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
Joliet sergeant indicted for accessing dashcam video of controversial arrest
IL county that includes Capitol plans to reopen indoor dining, defying gov
Show More
3 IDOT workers hurt in Kennedy hit-and-run crash: ISP
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
Mayor's office releases emails about botched CPD raid
Lucy Hale ready to 'roll with the punches' as NYRE co-host
Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
More TOP STORIES News