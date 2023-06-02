WATCH LIVE

Man convicted in Englewood police-involved shooting that prompted looting downtown

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 1:10AM
Chicago looting update: 7 arrested in connection to burglary charges, CPD says; Latrell Allen due in court
Seven people are facing charges in connection to the recent looting spree in Chicago last week. The man accused of shooting at police that allegedly sparked looting is due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been convicted of attempted murder for a shooting that prompted a round of looting in downtown Chicago.

It happened in August 2020 near 57th and Racine. Police responded to a call of a man with a gun, and chased Latrell Allen into an alley.

Police said he fired a gun at them. They shot back, hitting him in the shoulder.

SEE ALSO | Chicago looting arrests: 7 face charges in connection to stolen merchandise, CPD says

Former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at the time that misinformation about the shooting prompted the looting.

Allen's sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

