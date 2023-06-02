Man convicted in Englewood police-involved shooting that prompted looting downtown

Seven people are facing charges in connection to the recent looting spree in Chicago last week. The man accused of shooting at police that allegedly sparked looting is due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been convicted of attempted murder for a shooting that prompted a round of looting in downtown Chicago.

It happened in August 2020 near 57th and Racine. Police responded to a call of a man with a gun, and chased Latrell Allen into an alley.

Police said he fired a gun at them. They shot back, hitting him in the shoulder.

Former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at the time that misinformation about the shooting prompted the looting.

Allen's sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

