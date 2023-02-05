Chicago crime: Police investigating string of arsons in Lawndale, Little Village

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a string of arson incidents in Little Village and Lawndale.

The latest incident happened Friday near Cermak and Kenneth in Lawndale.

Police said someone set fire to garages and trash cans in the area. At least two other incidents were reported nearby on Kostner. Police said the suspect was a man in a black hoodie walking a Pitbull.

In a separate case, police said multiple suspects were seen setting cars on fire near Cermank and Drake in Little Village. The spree started Wednesday afternoon and carried over into Thursday morning.

Police said the suspects were all wearing either red or black hoodies and drove off in a white van with tinted windows.

