Lead found in 7 Indiana schools' drinking water

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A new round of testing has found lead levels in the drinking water at seven northwestern Indiana schools that exceed the federal action level for the toxic metal.

The School City of Hammond's board heard from a consulting firm Tuesday that drinking water in seven Hammond schools and two other district buildings tested above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's lead action level of 15 parts per billion.

The new testing follows tests conducted last summer that led the district to remove 52 drinking fountains from service in nine schools.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the district is preparing a report on its response to the test results.

Exposure to even low levels of lead can damage a child's developing brain, affecting their IQ, ability to pay attention and academic achievement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianawaterleadcontaminated water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News