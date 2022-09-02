Legionnaire's disease cluster under investigation in Burbank after 4 cases tied to church

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- Public health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Burbank, Illinois that emerged between June and August.

At least four cases have been linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank, Illinois Dept. of Public Health officials said in a press release Friday.

Lab tests detected the presence of legionella bacteria in the church's cooling tower.

IDPH said the church is fully cooperating in remediating the cooling tower and notifying parishioners. The cooling tower has been shut down until legionella is no longer detected.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It is not transmitted person-to-person.

Legionnaire's disease symptoms usually develop up to two weeks after exposure, according to IDPH. The illness usually begins with a high fever of 102 to 105 degrees, with other symptoms including chills, muscle aches, coughs and shortness of breath.

Public health officials are urging anyone with risk factors who develop symptoms to visit a doctor.

Additional information about Legionnaires' disease can be found on the IDPH website and the CDC website.