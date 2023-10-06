Friday Flyover: Lemont High School

lemont , Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Lemont High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

Lemont High School Fast Facts

-Lemont High School was cited as an Exemplary High Performing School through the 2017 National Blue Ribbon School program.

- It has earned six consecutive Top Workplaces Awards from the Chicago Tribune.

-Lemont moved up in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of the state's best high schools for the fourth straight year, and rates among the top six percent of public high schools in the state.

-Softball is a two-time defending IHSA state champion.

-Cheerleading has set IHSA records with six state championships and 13 state trophies.

-Marching Band is an eight-time state champion, and has finished as the state runner-up each of the last two years.

-The National Honor Society hosted its "Lemont v Hunger" event last spring, and raised enough money to pack more than 50,000 meals to benefit individuals in the Chicago area.

-Special Olympics annually advances competitors to the Special Olympics State Games, and several student-athletes have won state medals.

-The school's literary magazine - The Spark - was recognized with first class honors by the National Council of Teachers of English.

-Football is a three-time IHSA state runner-up and has sent multiple players to the NFL

- Boys' golf has finished fourth in the IHSA state tournament each of the last two years and has won 19 consecutive conference titles.

-Recent graduate Sage Mardjetko earned All-America honors and was a two-time Gatorade Illinois Softball Player of the Year.

-Baseball has won two IHSA state championships and has sent multiple players to the major leagues.

- Wrestling won the 2020 IHSA state championship.

Tonight's Game: Lemont High School will host Bremen High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 6. Lemont High School will celebrate Senior Night for many of its fall sports.