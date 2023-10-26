WATCH LIVE

Swastika found on Downers Grove elementary school playground equipment: school district

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 26, 2023 1:15PM
A swastika was found on the Lester Elementary playground equipment in Downers Grove, District 58 said.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A swastika was found on a piece of playground equipment in the western suburbs.

It happened Tuesday at Lester Elementary in Downers Grove.

An adult saw the swastika in the morning and alerted school officials.

In a letter to parents, District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell said it's believed no students saw it, and called it "deeply disturbing."

He went on to say, "The swastika serves as the most notorious symbol of hate and antisemitism and has no place in our community."

There's no evidence the symbol was created by a Lester student.

Russell said it likely occurred after school, and asked for extra police presence in the area.

