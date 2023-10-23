Pritzker, Arab-American group call for calm amid rise in hate crimes sparked by Hamas-Israel war

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Arab American Bar Association called for calm as the Hamas-Israel war continues.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker called for calm on Monday in response to the rising number of hate crimes against Arabs and Jews sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The governor was joined by the Arab American Bar Association and others to speak out against hate amid concern that things could get worse as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

The governor said on Monday he is indeed worried about that, and in light of recent events in Illinois and elsewhere, Pritzker, who is Jewish, joined with Arab American leaders to stand together against any acts of hate.

Less than 24 hours after police responded to shots fired reports in Skokie, outside a Solidarity with Israel rally, where Palestinian counter protesters had gathered, there was a show of solidarity against violence.

"I realize there are things happening in the world away that affect people's reactions, emotional and otherwise. But, again, we live here. We are all neighbors with one another. Illinoisans stand up for one another," Pritzker said.

At a gathering with the Arab American Bar Association, leaders spoke about numerous hate crimes in Illinois and across the country, including the murder of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who was stabbed to death in an alleged hate-fueled attack just over a week ago.

"Today, I regret to say that the onslaught of hate crimes against Arab Americans and Muslims is far exceeding what we saw in the aftermath of 9/11," said AABA Founding President Bill Haddad.

Speakers also decried violence against Jews, including the murder of a long-time synagogue leader in Detroit. The motive behind that attack is still unclear.

"This moment has brought intolerance and bigotry and hatred from others, not Jewish or Muslim, but the ones who seek to use this moment to foment attacks upon either or both communities," Pritzker said.

"We can interrupt hate speech and bigotry when we hear it, especially when it comes from people with whom we're usually aligned. We can do our best to lower the temperature in the community," said Elana Kahn, executive director of the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.

Authorities called for people to report hate speech and hate crimes to law enforcement.

"We stand ready to respond where appropriate," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The governor also issued a warning.

"If you intend to go out and commit violence, do not even think of it," Pritzker said.

The governor said he does fully supports people's right to peacefully demonstrate, but acts of violence won't be tolerated.

The Arab American Bar Association called for the Biden administration to form a federal hate crimes commission.