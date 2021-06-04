transgender

South Side LGBTQ+ center to launch largest transgender survey in country

Chicago Area Trans Survey collects data about experiences, lives and needs in transgender community
By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Side LGBTQ+ center launching largest trans survey in country

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brave Space Alliance is hoping to collect data from over 30,000 transgender people in Cook County about their experiences, lives and needs with the Chicago Area Trans Survey.

"There is very little information that we have been able to gather about our community and what our unique need, situation and population looks like," said Stephanie Skora, the associate executive director of Brave Space Alliance.

BSA is a trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Hyde Park. Skora said the data could help get resources and services to the trans community in the Chicago area.

RELATED: Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

"One of the biggest ways is that funding is allocated towards the needs of the populations, the needs of communities if there's data to back it up," she said.

BSA is partnering with Northwestern University for the survey.

RELATED: Brave Space Alliance on Chicago's South Side helps trans women of color fighting for their lives

"Our team that's going to be working on this will be primarily trans individuals who can also bring in the combination of academic and lived experience," said Gregory Phillips II, an assistant professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University.

This project comes as the rights of trans people are under attack in states across the country. They plan to launch a census style canvassing team and a digital campaign to reach as many people as possible.

"Our community has got really, really good at hiding because when people find us, we tend to experience violence," Skora said.

RELATED: Meet community leaders behind 1st transgender district in the world

Data collection will begin next June. The survey results will be available for free to other community-based organizations throughout the country, along with instructions on how they can conduct similar research in their own communities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countyillinoischicagohyde parklgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridetransgenderlgbtq pridelgbtrace and culturesurvey
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSGENDER
Twitter suspends Indiana congressman's account for 'misgendering'
Transgender teen inspired by LGBTQ+ athletes at 2021 Summer Games
LGBTQ+ community split over revising Rainbow Flag
Same-sex couples talk about the importance of marriage equality
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News