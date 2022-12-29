WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Libertyville police hope tattoos will help them identify woman's remains

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 29, 2022 2:30AM
Libertyville police release tattoo images to help identify remains
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Libertyville are hoping these images of tattoos will help identify human remains recently found.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Libertyville hope tattoo artwork will help identify human remains found in November.

An artist created two images based on the tattoos found on the body. They include two yellow and blue-green colored fish in a yin-yang design with an unknown tattoo above it.

The second tattoo is a floral design with a ribbon containing letters.

The Lake County coroner said the remains are those of an adult female with dark brown and gray hair.

Call the Libertyville Police Department if you have any information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW