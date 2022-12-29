Libertyville police hope tattoos will help them identify woman's remains

Police in Libertyville are hoping these images of tattoos will help identify human remains recently found.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Libertyville hope tattoo artwork will help identify human remains found in November.

An artist created two images based on the tattoos found on the body. They include two yellow and blue-green colored fish in a yin-yang design with an unknown tattoo above it.

The second tattoo is a floral design with a ribbon containing letters.

The Lake County coroner said the remains are those of an adult female with dark brown and gray hair.

Call the Libertyville Police Department if you have any information.