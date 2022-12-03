Joffrey Ballet presents Christopher Wheeldon's 'The Nutcracker' at Civic Opera House

Looking for Christmas events in Chicago? The Joffrey Ballet is celebrating with "The Nutcracker" at the Civic Opera House in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Joffrey Ballet is celebrating the holidays with the return of Christopher Wheeldon's Chicago-set, "The Nutcracker."

Set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893, Wheeldon's "The Nutcracker" highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season, the show runs through Dec. 27 at 20 North Upper Wacker Drive.

Wheeldon's American tale relocates Marie and her immigrant family and opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair's iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the creator of the Fair, the mysterious Great Impresario, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World's Fair.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase.