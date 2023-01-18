Family of Chicago toddler killed in bike lane incident sues city, other parties involved

The parents of Lily Shambrook say the changes the city has made to bike lane enforcement after their daughter was killed last summer aren't enough, and have now filed suit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago has made changes since Lily Shambrook was killed on a bike last June, including raising fines for parking in bike lanes. But her parents say none of it goes far enough, and have now looking to legally hold the city, the truck driver and all parties involved accountable for the toddler's death.

Shambrook's mother, Kate Snow, was riding her bicycle around the city as she normally did as part of her commuting and as a hobby on June 9, 2022 when a semi tractor-trailer knocked her and her 3-year-old daughter off their bike.

"There was no other place for the bike to go except into a lane of travel," said attorney Bradley Cosgrove of Clifford Law.

READ MORE: Toddler, 3, killed after struck by semi-truck on North Side while in bike child carrier

Using an animated recreation of the deadly collision to demonstrate their point, attorneys for the family said Snow, with her young daughter on the back of her bike, was trying to maneuver around a ComEd truck they said was parked illegally, blocking the bike lane on Leland Avenue near Winthrop in Uptown.

Attorneys say that's when the semi driver struck the bike and ran over Lily.

"We also believe he continued even after contact," said attorney Richard F. Burke, Clifford Law. "Tim Shambrook himself and other bystanders had to chase the truck and screaming for him to stop."

RELATED: Chicago to add concrete barriers to all protected bike lanes by end of 2023

Snow and Shambrook are now suing that semi driver, Mondelez International, which is the company he was driving for, along with ComEd, claiming they all caused their daughter's death.

They're also going after the city of Chicago.

RELATED: Chicago residents call for safer streets after 2 young kids killed in cycling accidents days apart

"They simply should not allow semi tractor trailers to be passing through this area of Leland," Burke said.

The grieving parents said they are hoping to create safer cycling conditions around the city.

Mondelez International statement

Our hearts go out to the family who continue to mourn the loss of their daughter. Out of respect for their privacy and the continuing investigation, we have no additional comment at this time.



ComEd statement

Our thoughts remain with the family affected by this tragic accident. ComEd has cooperated fully with local authorities, and while we can't comment on ongoing litigation, our top priority is and always will be the safety of the public and our employees.