localish

You've never had limes like these!

By Tim Sarquis
EMBED <>More Videos

You've never had limes like these!

Visalia, CA -- The Australian finger lime is unlike any fruit. Open it up and experience citrus caviar, perfect for your next dish or cocktail!

Shanley Farms based in Morro Bay, CA, is the largest grower of finger limes in California, with orchards in Visalia and Morro Bay. They're mostly known for their Morro Bay avocados, but also grow passion fruit, dragon fruit and coffee.

Finger limes are different from the typical sweet limes you get in the grocery store. Cut it open and you'll see what some call "citrus caviar", small pearls of citrus and lime flavor. Many enjoy finger limes over seafood, salads, tacos and even in cocktails.

You can purchase finger limes straight from Shanley Farms at ShanleyFarms.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaagriculturekfsnfruitbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
You've never had limes like these!
Artist paints with lipstick to raise breast cancer funds
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
TOP STORIES
Mayor holds firm on vaccine mandate despite
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
What's driving millions of Americans to quit their jobs?
Inbound Dan Ryan lanes reopens at 75th after shooting investigation
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
Moderna half-dose booster shot endorsed by FDA panel
Indie film produced by Chicago church lauded by critics
Show More
Why Halloween costumes may be harder to find this year
Jan. 6 insurrection yields biggest federal investigation in US history
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
Lincoln Park Zoo cuts ribbon on new lion habitat
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
More TOP STORIES News