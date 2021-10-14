Visalia, CA -- The Australian finger lime is unlike any fruit. Open it up and experience citrus caviar, perfect for your next dish or cocktail!
Shanley Farms based in Morro Bay, CA, is the largest grower of finger limes in California, with orchards in Visalia and Morro Bay. They're mostly known for their Morro Bay avocados, but also grow passion fruit, dragon fruit and coffee.
Finger limes are different from the typical sweet limes you get in the grocery store. Cut it open and you'll see what some call "citrus caviar", small pearls of citrus and lime flavor. Many enjoy finger limes over seafood, salads, tacos and even in cocktails.
You can purchase finger limes straight from Shanley Farms at ShanleyFarms.com.
You've never had limes like these!
