Indiana man charged after caught on video throwing, punching puppy in Lincoln Park: Chicago police

Hammond, Indiana man Jose Orlando Cartegena was charged in a Lincoln Park animal abuse case caught on surveillance video, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Indiana man has been charged with a disturbing case of animal abuse on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Police said 28-year-old Jose Orlando Cartegena of Hammond was arrested on Sunday after he was identified as the suspect.

Surveillance video from Sept. 22 in Lincoln Park shows a man getting out of a van, opening the trunk, and pulling a puppy out.

ABC7 has frozen the video because it's too disturbing to show in its entirety.

It shows the man throwing the dog and punching it in the face. Cartegena has been charged with cruelty to animals.