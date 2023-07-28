Chicago police: Man charged in Lincoln Park sexual assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a sexual assault in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this month, Chicago police said Friday.

Reggie Brown, 31, has been charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and another count of aggravated robbery.

Police said Brown sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in the 1900-block of North Sheffield Avenue on July 8.

The victim was visiting a from out of town and had just arrived at her friend's home when, police said, the suspect came up from behind and sexually assaulted her before running away.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect from a CTA station last week.

Brown was taken into custody Wednesday in the 1500-block of South St. Louis Avenue. He is due in bond court Friday afternoon.

