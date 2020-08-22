Lincoln Park robbery: Woman, 23, punched, thrown to ground in attack, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was attacked and robbed Friday night in Chicago's North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.The woman was walking in the 2000-block of North Sheffield, near Armitage, just before 10:30 p.m., when three boys approached her and tried to grab her purse, police said.During the struggle, they punched her in face and threw her to the ground before taking her purse and other personal items, according to Chicago police.All three were arrested about 30 minutes later on the Armitage CTA platform after matching the suspects' descriptions, police said.The woman declined medical treatment.Charges are pending.