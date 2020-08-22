robbery

Lincoln Park robbery: Woman, 23, punched, thrown to ground in attack, Chicago police say

3 boys arrested on Armitage CTA platform
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was attacked and robbed Friday night in Chicago's North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.

The woman was walking in the 2000-block of North Sheffield, near Armitage, just before 10:30 p.m., when three boys approached her and tried to grab her purse, police said.

During the struggle, they punched her in face and threw her to the ground before taking her purse and other personal items, according to Chicago police.

All three were arrested about 30 minutes later on the Armitage CTA platform after matching the suspects' descriptions, police said.

The woman declined medical treatment.

Charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago crimerobberywoman attackedchicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
Woman, 51, robbed on Gold Coast
ATM servicer robbed at gunpoint in Calumet City
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More looting photos released by Chicago police
Man charged in CTA, Grant Park stabbings of Chicago homeless
3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop
Friday night lights back on in Munster, with COVID-19 precautions
Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan Sister Jean turns 101
Woman, 73, shot while opening door to Calumet Heights home
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
Former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski faces federal corruption charges
Withdrawing money from retirement account should be last resort, experts say
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
More TOP STORIES News