CPD releases photos of suspects in Lincoln Park Red Line robbery, attack

Chicago police released photos of suspects in a Lincoln Park robbery and attack on a CTA Red Line train near the Fullerton station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance photos of two men accused of robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line train.

CPD said it happened near the Fullerton stop about 9:35 p.m. Oct. 2.

One of the men took the victim's wallet and cell phone.

And when the victim tried to chase after him, the other man punched him in the back of the head, knocking the victim to the ground.

The first suspect is described as 25 to 30; 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet, 2-inches tall; and wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt with white-colored "CK" letters on the chest, dark sweat pants and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as 25 to 30; 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall; having a thin mustache; and wearing a white hoodie and light blue/green tank top with yellow-colored sleeves and white pants.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.