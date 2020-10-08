chicago shooting

2 wounded in Lincoln Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO -- Two men were wounded Wednesday in a drive-by in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the men, 21 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the right leg and the older man was struck in the left leg, police said. They were both taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
