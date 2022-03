African lion cub born at Chciago's Lincoln Park Zoo for 1st time in 20 years: VIDEO

EMBED >More News Videos The zoo released a video of the cub with its mother Zari.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo has a new baby!For the first time in 20 years, an African lion cub has been born at Lincoln Park Zoo.The zoo released a video of the cub with its mother Zari.The zoo doesn't know its sex yet, so they're waiting a little longer for a name.The cub will stay behind the scenes for the next several months before being revealed to the public.Last October, the Chicago zoo unveiled it's new state-of-the-art lion habitat. The newly-renovated "Pepper Family Wildlife Center" features an expanded habitat for a pride of four African lions, snow leopards, lynx, and red pandas.