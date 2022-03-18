lincoln park zoo

African lion cub born at Chciago's Lincoln Park Zoo for 1st time in 20 years: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

African lion cub born at Lincoln Park Zoo for 1st time in 20 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo has a new baby!

For the first time in 20 years, an African lion cub has been born at Lincoln Park Zoo.

RELATED: African Antelope from Lincoln Park Zoo finds new home, makes friend in Brookfield

The zoo released a video of the cub with its mother Zari.

EMBED More News Videos

The zoo released a video of the cub with its mother Zari.



The zoo doesn't know its sex yet, so they're waiting a little longer for a name.

The cub will stay behind the scenes for the next several months before being revealed to the public.

Last October, the Chicago zoo unveiled it's new state-of-the-art lion habitat. The newly-renovated "Pepper Family Wildlife Center" features an expanded habitat for a pride of four African lions, snow leopards, lynx, and red pandas.

EMBED More News Videos

The Lincoln Park Zoo cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art lion habitat Thursday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkbaby animalscute animalslincoln park zoo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LINCOLN PARK ZOO
Antelope from Lincoln Park Zoo finds new home in Brookfield
ZooLights return to Lincoln Park Zoo to kick off holiday season
ZooLights returns to Lincoln Park Zoo: See tickets, hours, more
Lincoln Park Zoo cuts ribbon on new lion habitat
TOP STORIES
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Woman found guilty in 1999 killing of live-in nanny, hiding corpse
Black-owned queer bar Nobody's Darling among James Beard finalists
Search continues for missing woman and trans advocate Elise Malary
WI woman finds hundreds of four-leaf clovers; hopes for world record
Lightfoot's pick for 11th Ward alderman could make history
Show More
Woman carjacked in Park Ridge Mariano's parking lot: police
Allergy season could be longer, more intense thanks to climate change
Double Jeopardy? Jussie Smollett's attorneys appeal actor's sentencing
East Dundee police chief named 'Chief of the Year'
Title IX paved way for Sterling 'Golden Girls' historic championship
More TOP STORIES News