African Antelope from Lincoln Park Zoo finds new home, makes friend in Brookfield

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A female klipspringer from the Lincoln Park Zoo appeared to be settling in well at her new home, which is at the Brookfield Zoo.

Asali is a small African Antelope.

She was determined to be a good match for four-year-old Yukon as part of a species survival plan.

From a video, the two appeared to be hitting it off quite well so far.

Klipspringer means "rock jumper." They have tiny rubbery hooves for maneuvering on steep vertical walls in eastern and southern Africa. They also have dense coats that cushion them from injury on rocky terrain.

Asali's name means "honey" in Swahili.
