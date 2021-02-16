lincoln park zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo 'coming out of hibernation,' reopens March 5 with some COVID-19 restrictions

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is "coming out of hibernation" and reopening to the public on March 5.

There will be limited capacity and strict guidelines in place, according to a release by the zoo.

Zoo members can visit ahead of the public reopening with a members-only weekend February 27-28.

In order to monitor capacity guidelines, all visits will require a reservation, zoo officials said.

Free reservations can be made using Eventbrite or by calling 312-742-2000 beginning Feb. 28.

The re-opening weekend includes the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo's Beers & Bears event. The fundraiser supports the zoo's pandemic relief fund, digital on-grounds chats, and an exclusive beer launch with DryHop Brewers.
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkcoronavirus chicagolincoln park zoocoronavirus pandemictourismcovid 19
