Fire officials said husband and wife seriously injured in Deerfield townhouse fire

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban fire officials said two people were seriously injured when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Deerfield townhouse.

The Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Martin Lane after for a kitchen fire. When they extinguished the flames, officials said they found a two people inside. A man was found at the entrance of the home, while his wife was trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the woman and then both were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No further information has been released. Officials have not yet commented on what caused the fire.