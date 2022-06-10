car crash

10 hurt in Lincolnwood crash, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Ten people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in north suburban Lincolnwood, officials said.

Lincolnwood police closed the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Crawford Avenue was completely shut down while police investigated. One vehicle was carrying five people.


A fire department spokesman said eight people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, some with serious injuries. Two people were released.

The crash also toppled a light pole.


Police have no released any details about the circumstances of the crash. It remains under investigation.
