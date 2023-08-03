Lollapalooza 2023:4-day festival kicks off Thursday in Grant Park

Four fun-filled days of non-stop music get underway for Lollapalooza in Grant Park Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is back in Grant Park Thursday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and fans are gearing up.

The big headliners include Billie Eilish, Diplo, Lanie Wilson and Carly Rae Jepson.

What you need to know about street closures, public transportation in Chicago for Lollapalooza

Then over the weekend fans will get to see other big acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar.

Nine stages with bands from all over the world expected to draw more than 400,000 fans to Grant Park over the four days of the festival.

Billie Eilish fan Peyton Nelson traveled from Columbus, Ohio for the show.

"I'm here with my friends to see Billie Eilish," Nelson said. "That's the sole reason that we are here and we actually go to all of her festivals and concerts, so it is just kind of like, we're super excited. We're in line so we have a head start so we can run to her stage so we can get the front."

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the appropriate amount of security will be in place.

"Using all of our utilities, officers on bikes, you know, making sure that there are consistent checkpoints so that we're able to better manage, you know, where people are flowing," Johnson said. "Those particular dynamics are well in place, scaling up of course , because we are anticipating a larger crowd. It's going to make for an incredible next four days."

This year, Lollapalooza has partnered with an overdose prevention agency who will educate and supply music fans about the dangers of fentanyl and supply them with the opioid reversal medicine known as Narcan.

And of course, there will be restrictions in place on what you can bring and can't bring into the venue.

Allowed items include:

-Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

-Baby Strollers

-Binoculars

-Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

-Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

-Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

-Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

-All bags will be searched before entry.

-Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

-All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

-Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Prohibited items include

-Blankets, sheets, towels

-Frisbees

-Coolers of any kind, except for medical use

Framed backpacks,

Professional audio recording and video equipment

Drones

-Hammocks

Glass containers

-Illegal and illicit substances

-Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

-Umbrellas

-Pets (except service animals)

-Selfie sticks

-Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

-Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

-Totems or flag poles.

-Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

-Weapons or explosives of any kind

-Fireworks

-Large chains or spiked jewelry

-Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

-Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

-Chairs of any kind

-All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

-Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

-Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

-Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.