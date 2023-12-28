Actress Lisa Ann Walter brings comedy show to Rosemont; joins ABC7's 'Countdown Chicago 2024'

"Abbott Elementary" actress Lisa Ann Walter will join ABC7 Chicago's New Year's Eve special as she brings her comedy show to Rosemont this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lisa Ann Walter is not only a star on ABC's hit show, "Abbott Elementary." She's also a red-hot stand-up comedian.

The actress will be performing at Zanie's in Rosemont this weekend for five shows, starting Friday.

Walter will join Hosea Sanders on ABC7's "Countdown Chicago 2024" special on New Year's Eve.

I can't wait. I love Chicago," Walter said. "I love the people. I love the food. I love everything.

"Chicago is the place when I was touring back in the day that I went to more than any other," Walter said. "In terms of towns where I had the best time doing stand up - Chicago - because they are big city smart, and they're midwest, small town nice.

Walter talked about how "Abbott Elementary" has changed her life.

"To go to work every day in this incredibly talented ensemble cast and do I believe, the best comedy on television, is just a gift," Walter said.

Walter said she has a great relationship with her co-stars on set.

"I am an aggressively Sicilian who comes from that type of family," Walter said. "Listen, I will get you a deal on anything, because that's how I roll, and I cook meatballs and bring them in for the whole cast."

Walter is also excited to be joining ABC7 on New Year's Eve. She offered advice to women who plan on going out to celebrate.

"This is what I'll tell you, for every woman out there that really doesn't want to put high, skinny pointy shoes on for a night out in cold weather, you know that fourth toe is going to be barking, you're going to be taking them off under the table," Walter said. "By the time you find parking and get into the event, you're gonna be like, 'when can I get this bra off?' For all of you out there thinking that, you come to my show. You don't have to go all out like that."

Make sure to tune in to ABC 7's "Countdown Chicago 2024" at 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 31 to see more of Lisa Ann Walter and Hosea Sanders.

Let's ring it in right," Walter said. "See you soon, Chicago!"

Watch: Hosea Sanders' full interview with Lisa Ann Walter