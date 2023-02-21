Rideshare driver killed, passenger injured in Little Italy drive-by shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road at about 9:08 p.m., police said. The vehicle was stopped at a red light when four people in a silver SUV pulled alongside it and opened fire.

The rideshare driver, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

