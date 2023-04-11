New film 'Little Richard: I Am Everything' tells legend's life story, kicks off DOC-10 Film Festival

'Little Richard: I Am Everything' biopic kicks off DOC-10 Film Festival at Gene Siskel Film Center, tells life story of Rock 'n Roll legend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new film, "Little Richard: I Am Everything," tells the story of one of the most significant artists in the history of rock 'n roll.

Nearly three years after his death, there's a film delving into Little Richard's complicated life. The film will be shown Thursday at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N State St.

The film's director, Lisa Cortes, spoke about what made her decide to tell the story of the legend.

"When he passed away in 2020, I was amazed at the range of huge artists who spoke about how important he was to them," Cortes said. "Richard is more than just the music, his story is also about changing culture.

Little Richard fought for respect and recognition, and to be seen for his contributions to rock 'n roll, but didn't always get that respect.

"He knew he was an innovator and an architect of a very powerful art form," Cortes said. "You know, rock 'n roll is more than a music form, it is a catalyst for change."

Little Richard was a conflicted soul as well.

"He's on this pendulum, he's a rock 'n roller, he thinks the world's coming to an end, he goes to bible college, he gets married," Cortes said. "That pull between the sacred and the profane within him adds a great complexity, as we peel the layer of who Richard is."

The film was able to gather many testimonies from people who knew Richard personally.

"They realized that I wanted to tell a truth, a truth about the origins of rock 'n roll, and what Black, queer people did for the art form," Cortes said. "That's what makes for a joyful, yet deep exploration of this man, his music and his contribution."

"Little Richard: I Am Everything" kicks off Chicago's acclaimed DOC-10 Film Festival. It can be seen at the Siskel Center 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Siskel Center. Cortes will be in attendance to answer questions about the film.

More information can be found at: https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/