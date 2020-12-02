car theft

4 cars stolen in under 2 minutes from Little Village parking lot, owners say

Chicago police did not immediately provide information about incident
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four cars were reportedly stolen Tuesday from a Little Village parking lot on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The lot was located at 21st Street and Marshall Boulevard, and the incident appeared to be caught on camera.

The car heist took place in less than two minutes, according to some of the cars' owners.

The thieves used some kind of remote transmitter similar to a key fob that allows cars to be started remotely, two of the car owners said.

"They were very talented with what they did," one said.

"I'm like, 'Is there something that we're going to be combat this with?' Because great, I get my window fixed, and now I get my car back, and they know my car is just sitting out here again? What happens then?" another car owner asked.

The two car owners said their cars were found at an abandoned garage at 95th and King Drive.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any details about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageauto thefttheftcarcar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR THEFT
Chicago carjackings up 127% over last year: CPD data
Armed group steals man's vehicle in South Loop carjacking: CPD
Mom lied about baby in stolen car to speed up search, prosecutors say
Mom charged after lying about baby in stolen car: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carol Stream stabbing leaves 6 hurt: officials
Naperville mask mandate fails after mayor changes stance
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Chicago COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by mid-December
Trump threatens defense bill veto over social media protections
McRib is back: Here's how to get a free sandwich
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
Show More
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Chicago Weather: Sunny, milder Wednesday
US adviser hopes for COVID vaccine approval by Dec. 10
Semi-truck rolls off I-94 near 103rd Street after collision
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
More TOP STORIES News