Little Village street vendors targeted by armed robbers again, demand more police patrols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More street vendors in Little Village have been targeted by armed robbers, and they are asking for more police patrols to protect them.

Maria Aguilar said Thursday this is the seventh time she's been robbed at gunpoint while working as a street vendor in Little Village. She said she's scared to return if there aren't more police in the area.

Aguilar said four men armed with semi-automatic rifles pulled in a white four-door sedan, held a gun to her head and demanded her belongings.

Chicago police said the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West 26th Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Aguilar said she was serving a customer at the time, who was also robbed.

Members of the Little Village Community Council are now calling on more police officers to patrol the neighborhood between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The group held a news conference and then went inside the 10th District Headquarters, hoping to meet with the commander.

Aguilar said the thieves got away with only $75. No arrests have been made.

