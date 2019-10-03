CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments began Thursday in the trials of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.
The boy was lured into an alley and shot to death back in November 2015 in a hit between rival gangs near Dawes Park in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood
Prosecutors say Dwright Boone Doty shot the boy and Corey Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car.
RELATED: 'One of the most disturbing things I've seen': Witnesses describe finding 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee's body
On Monday, an informant testified that Doty talked about the murder of Tyshawn Lee all day every day in the jail.
Last week Jalen Anderson, who was 14 at the time, testified in court. He said he was in the area when Tyshwan was killed and saw a man carrying a gun.
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
WARNING: Graphic content may be shown in livestream
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News