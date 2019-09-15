Trial to get underway Tuesday for men accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday for two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee four years ago.
Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are accused of luring the boy into an alley near his home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood and shooting him several times.
Police believe Tyshawn was targeted because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.
The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty earlier this month in exchange for a 25-year sentence.
In August, Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn.
