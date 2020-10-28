Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer murder: Man convicted of killing CPD commander faces sentencing; defense pushes for new trial | WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3518328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team have received a letter from Shomari Legghette, who is in jail on charges that he shot and killed a high ranking Chicago police official.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The manis expected to be sentenced for the crime Wednesday.Shomari Legghette shot Bauer several times after a confrontation in a stairwell at the Thompson Center in 2018. He could face a life sentence.Defense attorneys are pushing for a new trial, but if that motion is denied Wednesday the court is expected to go straight into sentencing.A jury took less than three hours to deliberate when Legghette was convicted in March. And Legghette showed little reaction as the jury's verdict was read.Many of Bauer's family and friends in the gallery, along with dozens of uniformed police officers, showed visible joy and relief as they heard the word guilty repeated several times.His attorney said Legghette chose not to take the stand to tell jurors his side of the story and that he believed he was acting in self-defense."We welcome today's guilty verdict and the justice it brings to the family of Commander Paul Bauer, the Chicago Police Department, and the citizens of Chicago. This senseless murder ended the life of an honorable man and highly regarded public servant. Commander Bauer's dedication to serving and protecting the community was evident on February 13, 2018, as he performed his final duties as a Chicago Police Officer. This tragic case is a sober reminder of the dangers that police officers and first responders face in their daily work to keep us all safe," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at the time. "We hope that this verdict will provide some measure of comfort and closure for Commander Bauer's loved ones. We will continue to support our law enforcement partners as we work together seeking justice for all victims in Cook County."Bauer's widow and daughter were in the courtroom as prosecutors displayed the murder weapon, and played video and audio from the police radio of Bauer's last words.They issued a written statement saying in part:"Today is a bittersweet day for everyone who loved Paul. We are so happy and relieved with the verdict, but are overwhelmed with sadness that he is no longer with us.""It was only fitting that he was convicted and that he should spend the rest of his life in prison for the horrible crime he committed," said Kevin Graham with the Fraternal Order of Police.